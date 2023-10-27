Navi Mumbai: Drunk Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Dog In Koparkhairane, Complainant Rues Lack Of Police Help In Nabbing Serial Offender

A disturbing video allegedly from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai has surfaced on social media which shows a man raping a female dog. The video was posted online by a social media handle which claimed that the man was caught doing similar horrific acts in the past as well but the police did not take any action.

"This sick man rapes female dogs in Koparkhairane. Last time some boys caught him red handed and took him to the police. The man was drunk. But as usual police didn't help," the account on X wrote, attaching picture of the man and video of him doing the heinous act.

Watch shocking video here:

(TW: Visuals Could Be disturbing for some users)

According to the account, the man had been caught in a similar situation by local boys in the past but had managed to go into hiding. Recently, he resurfaced and was caught subjecting a dog to same ordeal, prompting the local boys to once again take action. They immediately dialed the emergency 100 number to inform the police about the situation, as detailed on the social media account.

The Mumbai police have tagged the Navi Mumbai police in their response to the post on X. However, it is unclear whether the police had taken any action regarding the case, as the Free Press Journal did not have any information regarding their response or actions.

Bestiality- a crime under Section 377

The potential for inhuman actions against animals, often without any discernible motive, seems boundless. The escalating instances of animal cruelty in India have become a growing cause for alarm.

Between the years 2010 and 2020, there were reported instances of 82 cases involving sexual abuse of animals in India, according to data from the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations and All Creatures Great and Small. It is important to note that the actual number may be even higher, as crimes against animals are not systematically documented by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This lack of comprehensive data makes it challenging to draw precise conclusions about the annual incidence of such cases.

Among the various forms of cruelty against animals, bestiality is considered an especially heinous offense. Under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, any person who willingly engages in carnal intercourse that deviates from the natural order, involving a man, woman, or animal, is subject to penalties that include life imprisonment or imprisonment for a term that can extend up to ten years, in addition to fines.

A significant legal development occurred in the case of Navtej Singh Johar vs. Union of India Ministry of Law in 2018, where the Supreme Court of India decriminalized homosexuality. However, it's essential to note that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises bestiality, is a distinct component of this law. The apex court affirmed that this law remains in force to address unnatural sexual offenses against animals, such as bestiality. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that many individuals, including law enforcement authorities, may lack awareness or understanding of this particular aspect of the law.

