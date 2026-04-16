Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: 2 Peddlers Arrested In Kalamboli With Heroin Worth ₹5.70 Lakh, Supplier Absconding

Kalamboli Police seize heroin and arrest two accused during a drug bust in Navi Mumbai’s Marble Market area | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 16: Two drug peddlers have been arrested in Kalamboli with heroin worth Rs 5.70 lakh, police said. The Kalamboli Police seized 11.35 grams of heroin and other materials used for drug distribution during a raid in the Marble Market area.

Accused identified

The accused have been identified as Rohit Rajbhan Singh alias Ruby (30) and Jameel Mohammad Walamansa Chaudhary (30), both known offenders. Acting on a tip-off about drug trafficking in a slum near Marble Market, the crime detection team of Kalamboli Police conducted a raid on Sunday evening under the guidance of Police Inspector Ayaz Patel.

Seizure during raid

During the operation, Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Shinde and his team detained the two suspects for their suspicious movements. "A search revealed 11.35 grams of heroin in possession of Rohit Singh, while Jameel Chaudhary was found carrying an electronic weighing scale, 12 plastic packets, and cash, indicating involvement in drug distribution," police said.

Source of drugs and legal action

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had procured the heroin from a person identified as 'Baba' from Vadkhal in Pen. Based on this, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections 8(c), 21(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

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Further investigation

Further investigation is underway, and police are currently searching for the supplier, identified as Baba.

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