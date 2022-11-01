Navi Mumbai: Driver records drunk employer's confession of sleeping with step-daughters, extorts ₹ 10 lakh | Representative Image

The Taloja police are on lookout for a man who secretly recorded his employer 'confessing' about his alleged illicit relationship with his step-daughters. The driver threatening to send the recording to their husbands extorted a sum of ₹ 10.70 lakh. When it persisted despite giving him money, the employer's partner registered an FIR.

The employer (55) was in an inebriated state when he confessed to sleeping with his live-in partner's (45) daughters. The driver had secretly recorded it. The woman has four daughters aged 27, 25, 23 and 19 of which the eldest two are married, according to reports.

The woman had been living with the man after her husband abandoned her for another woman, read a report in the Hindustan Times.

The report further stated that ther couple's ordeal began in August this year when the driver called the woman and told he had recording of man confessing to sleeping with three of her daughters.

The driver reportedly demanded ₹ 10 lakh to withhold the audio recording from her daughters' husbands. When she confronted her partner, he said that he too was being blackmailed.

Man says was forced to say negative things

The driver had gotten his employer drunk while on outstation work and made him say negative things about his partner and her daughters and he recorded the same without his knowledge, the man claimed.

Driver extorted heavy sum

According to HT report, the driver involved a friend of his in the deal and made his employer pay the duo ₹ 10.70 lakh in three instalments. The police was quoted saying that they paid ₹ 4,70,000 to the driver's friend and gave him ₹ 6 lakh cash.

The driver was demanding an additional ₹ 6 lakhs from the woman in return for not sending the recording to her sons-in-law. Tired of the extortion, she eventually lodged an FIR and the police are currently looking for the duo who are absconding.