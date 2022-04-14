Navi Mumbai: Driver of cash management company flees with Rs 82.5 lakh while uploading money in Ulwe ATM

The NRI Coastal police registered an FIR against the driver of a cash management company who fled with Rs 82.5 lakh cash on Wednesday night from Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. The driver fled with the vehicle when other staff were uploading cash in one of the ATMs near Bamandongri railway station in Ulwe around 8 pm.

Police said that the driver dumped the vehicle near Apollo Hospital in Belapur and fled with the box containing Rs 82,50,000 cash.

The driver has been identified as Sandip Dalvi, 35, a resident of sector 19 in Koparkhairane and he had replaced another driver on the same day of incident.

Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from NRI Coastal police said that initial investigation revealed negligence on the part of CMS Security India Private Limited, the cash management company.

According to police, the cash van left Koparkhairane with a cash of Rs 2,29,50,000 and uploaded cash in different banks ATM in Jasai, Dhutum, Pirkon, Navghar, Charphata Uran, Karanja, and Ghawan and they reached sector 19 in Ulwe to upload cash in Bank of India’s ATM. While the security guard was guarding at the ATM gate, other staff including the wallet officer of the cash management company Shrishail Mashal, 38, were uploading cash. The cash van was parked around 50 meters ahead of the ATM.

When Mashal and others came back after uploading cash, they found the van missing. They searched but did not find the driver and van. They immediately notified the manager of the company about the missing vehicle. The manager traced the van near Parsik Hill through the GPS installed in the vehicle. Mashal and others reached there in an auto rickshaw and started searching the van. They found the vehicle parked near Apollo Hospital but the cash box was missing. They immediately called 100 and informed the police.

Later Mashal registered a complaint at NRI police station under section 407 of IPC. Senior PI Patil said the whole night, they tried to trace but so far there is no breakthrough.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:32 PM IST