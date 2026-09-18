Navi Mumbai: Doctors Remove 2-cm Fish Bone Embedded In Stomach Wall, Help Patient Avoid Open Surgery

A Vashi hospital team used a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure to remove the lodged fish bone and drain the infection | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 18: A 43-year-old Dombivli man, who had been experiencing chest heaviness and upper abdominal discomfort for nearly a month, was found to have a sharp 2-cm fish bone embedded in the wall of his stomach and causing a localised abscess close to the liver. Doctors at a Vashi hospital removed the foreign body through an advanced endoscopic procedure, helping the patient avoid open surgery.

The patient, a working professional from Dombivli who was on medication for diabetes and hypertension, first experienced chest heaviness and upper abdominal discomfort during a work-related visit to Kolkata.

He underwent an ECG and other investigations, but no significant abnormality was detected. Even after returning home, his symptoms persisted and further investigations failed to identify the cause.

His symptoms became more severe during the last 10 days of his nearly month-long ordeal. When he was evaluated at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, his initial tests were largely normal, except for a mildly elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) level of 27 mg/L, indicating inflammation.

Endoscopy Reveals Abnormality

He subsequently consulted Dr Ronak Tate, Consultant Gastroenterology, who advised a detailed gastrointestinal evaluation. An upper gastrointestinal endoscopy revealed mild inflammation and a fungal infection in the food pipe, mild redness in the lower stomach and a 1.5-cm raised area along the inner curve of the stomach.

The swelling initially appeared to be a growth beneath the stomach lining. A contrast-enhanced CT scan, however, revealed that it was caused by a sharp foreign object lodged in the stomach wall. The fish bone had pierced the wall and led to a localised pocket of pus and infection near the left side of the liver.

Fish Bone Removed Endoscopically

An endoscopic ultrasound was then performed to determine the exact location and depth of the abnormality. The medical team, led by Dr Tate along with Consultant Gastroenterologists Dr Harshad Khairnar and Dr Suresh Pasiddhi, decided to remove the foreign body through a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure.

During the procedure, doctors carefully opened the infected area and drained the pus before using specialised forceps to remove the fish bone. The procedure was performed by Dr Tate and Dr Khairnar, and the patient tolerated it without any immediate complications.

"This was an unusual case because the patient did not remember swallowing a fish bone, and he had been experiencing symptoms for nearly a month. He had undergone an ECG and other medical tests during his visit to Kolkata. After returning home, he underwent even more tests; however, the concern remained undetected. His symptoms could easily have been mistaken for common acidity, indigestion or even a cardiac problem. The CT scan we conducted helped us identify the sharp foreign body immediately," Dr Tate said.

He added, "Since the infection had not created an open perforation, the team made a small incision over the swelling and drained the pus, carefully removed the fish bone with specialised forceps. This minimally invasive endoscopic approach avoided open surgery, supported faster recovery, and allowed the patient to resume eating soon after the procedure."

Patient Recovers After Procedure

An X-ray conducted after the procedure confirmed that there was no perforation or leakage from the stomach. The patient's symptoms subsequently improved and he was able to resume a full diet without difficulty.

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During his hospitalisation, he was given medication to treat the infection, reduce stomach acid and manage the fungal infection. His regular medication for diabetes and hypertension was continued. He was also reviewed by the cardiology team before being discharged in a stable condition.

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