Navi Mumbai: Doctors Remove 15 Bile Duct Stones From 20-Week Pregnant Woman Using Minimal-Radiation ERCP At Medicover Hospitals

A 27-year-old pregnant woman underwent a 15-minute ERCP procedure in Navi Mumbai to remove multiple obstructing bile duct stones | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Doctors at a Navi Mumbai hospital removed 15 stones from the bile duct of a 27-year-old woman who was 20 weeks pregnant, using an ERCP procedure with minimal radiation exposure.

The woman, a first-time mother, was admitted to the hospital on July 25 with severe abdominal pain, vomiting, fever and jaundice. Investigations revealed multiple stones blocking her common bile duct, along with an infection, prompting doctors to carry out an urgent procedure.

Dr Raosaheb Rathod, medical gastroenterologist, hepatologist and therapeutic endoscopist at Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said the patient had a white blood cell count of 13,500 per microlitre and deranged liver function test results.

An ultrasound showed multiple gallbladder stones, while MRCP confirmed multiple obstructive stones in the common bile duct. Viral markers were negative.

Urgent Treatment Required

“On arrival on 25 July, the patient had pain in the abdomen, fever along with obstructive jaundice, which can rapidly worsen and become life-threatening. Blood tests revealed a high white blood cell count of 13500/microlitre, suggesting active infection, along with deranged liver function tests. An ultrasound examination showed multiple gallbladder stones. All viral markers were negative. After a detailed evaluation with MRCP, she was diagnosed with multiple obstructive stones in the common bile duct, a life-threatening condition that required urgent medical intervention. Gallbladder stone diseases are seen in 1 in 1200 pregnancies, and infection occurs in around 5-10 per cent of these patients. She was immediately started on IV antibiotics and fluids. This condition cannot be managed with medicines alone; removing the stone with Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) becomes essential. ERCP with stone extraction and stenting was planned,” said Rathod.

Minimising Radiation Exposure

Performing ERCP on a pregnant patient posed an additional challenge because the procedure normally uses fluoroscopy, which involves X-ray radiation. Doctors therefore modified the technique to minimise exposure to the fetus.

“ERCP during pregnancy is always challenging as this procedure carries radiation risk. Radiation exposure during this phase can potentially cause congenital malformations such as microcephaly, eye abnormalities, and intellectual disabilities. ERCP with stone extraction and stenting was planned. However, standard ERCP requires fluoroscopy (X-ray guidance), which is risky during pregnancy due to radiation exposure during organ formation. In this case, we modified our technique, used protective lead shielding, and limited imaging to a single, controlled X-ray shot. The procedure required precision, experience, and coordination. Early intervention prevented severe complications such as liver failure, sepsis, or pancreatitis, ensuring safety for both mother and baby. With careful planning and a minimal exposure strategy, we were able to successfully remove fifteen obstructing stones and stabilize the patient,” said Rathod.

The stones, measuring around 7-8 mm, were removed and a stent was placed in the bile duct. The procedure was completed in around 15 minutes, after which the patient's abdominal pain subsided completely. She was discharged two days later.

Follow-Up Shows Recovery

At a follow-up seven days after the procedure, her complete blood count and liver function tests were found to be normal. She was advised to avoid a fat-rich diet and return to the hospital if she developed fever, abdominal pain or jaundice.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai Doctors Remove Chikoo Seed Stuck In Ulwe Man’s Airway For Three Months

The patient, Manju Thakkar (name changed), said she was extremely worried after being diagnosed with an infection during her pregnancy.

“When I was told I had a serious infection during my pregnancy, I was extremely scared. This baby is very precious to us. The doctors explained every step and reassured me about the safety measures taken to protect my baby,” she said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/