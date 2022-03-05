Navi Mumbai: Digha station on Trans-Harbour line to be ready by year end

There is good news for residents of Digha in Navi Mumbai as work on Digha Railway station, between Thane and Airoli stations on the Trans Harbour line, is 70 percent complete and the station will become operational by the end of this year. Initially, commuters will be able to use it for Thane-Vashi/Nerul route trains.

The construction of a new railway station is underway as part of the Airoli-Kalwa elevated route to connect Navi Mumbai with Kalyan directly. At present, commuters have to interchange at Thane station which is normally overcrowded.

According to officials, around 70 percent of work on the Digha railway station has been completed. “At present, the station building with the platform is ready and work on the roof of the platform has been started,” said a senior official from the central railway, adding that the work related to electrification is also in progress and will be completed soon.

“We are trying to start local services from Digha railway station before November 2022”, he added.

The Thane-Vashi/Nerul route trains will initially stop at the newly constructed Digha railway station on the Trans-Harbour route. At present, a total of 292 local trains are running on the Trans-Harbour route between Thane-Vashi and Thane-Panvel. This includes 120 local round trips between Thane and Vashi.

