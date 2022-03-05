Navi Mumbai: As citizens complain of breathing problems due to toxic air, PMC says majority unaffected

While residents of Kharghar, Taloja, and Kalamboli complained of breathing and other health-related problems due to air pollution from the industrial units in Taloja MIDC, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) says that a large number of patients have not been found suffering from respiratory inflammation and asthma, due to air pollution in its jurisdiction.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baladi have drawn the attention of the government with a starred question regarding air pollution caused by companies in Taloja industrial area.

Thakur claimed that in January 2022, it was observed that the toxic air released by the companies in Taloja Industrial area poses a threat to the health of the citizens. It is affecting the physical growth of children. “Despite the National Green Arbitration's order to close the polluting factories, the industrial units are releasing toxic gases overnight,” said Thakur.

State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray in his written reply to this question said that as per the letter of PMC on February 23, 2022, a large number of patients have not been found suffering from respiratory inflammation and asthma, due to air pollution, in its jurisdiction.

Even the petition filed at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is mainly about the non-compliance of the standards in the consent letter issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to the common wastewater treatment plant in Taloja Industrial area and is at present justified.

The petition does not cover the issue of air pollution. The MPCB conducts night inspections in Taloja Industrial Area and takes regular action against the guilty factories.

In the last year, the MPCB has taken action against 13 industries. “In the last one year, 6 industrial units were closed, one unit has been directed to close and, show cause notices have been issued to 6 units,” said Thakur.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:34 AM IST