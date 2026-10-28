Navi Mumbai: Diesel Siphoning Racket Busted In Turbhe MIDC; Seized Material Worth ₹94.36 Lakh

A rationing department raid in Turbhe MIDC led to the seizure of two tankers and thousands of litres of fuel and petroleum-like liquid | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Two tanker drivers were caught allegedly stealing diesel from tankers diverted from the Vashi oil terminal after the Mumbai-Thane Rationing Department’s flying squad raided a site in Turbhe MIDC on Monday night.

The team seized two tankers, around 14,000 litres of diesel and 25,000 litres of a petroleum-like liquid, along with other material, collectively valued at Rs 94.36 lakh.

A case has been registered against five people, including the two tanker drivers, the tanker owners and a businessman identified as Sameer Saroj, at Turbhe police station under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 1998.

Tip-Off Leads To Raid In Turbhe MIDC

According to the rationing department, it had received information that tankers loaded with diesel at Hindustan Petroleum’s Vashi terminal were being diverted to an open plot at D-373, opposite Avi Worldwide Pvt Ltd in the TTC Industrial Area of Turbhe MIDC. The diesel was allegedly being siphoned off and sold illegally.

Acting on the tip-off, a flying squad comprising Assistant Controller Pradeep Kale, Chief Inspection Officer Nagnath Hangarge, rationing inspectors Amol Burte, Dipendra Parulekar, Rahul Ingle and Vikas Nagadive, along with Rationing Officer Chhaya Palve from the Belapur office and other officials, raided the site at around 11 pm on Monday.

Diesel Allegedly Transferred Into Cans

The officials allegedly caught two men opening the locked valve of a tanker bearing registration number WB 19 L 2981 and transferring diesel into 20-litre cans and another tanker bearing registration number MH 46 BM 9202. Both tankers and their drivers were detained.

The seized material included around 14,000 litres of diesel, a 20-litre can filled with diesel, 25,000 litres of a petroleum-like liquid and four empty cans.

Drivers Allegedly Admit To Siphoning Diesel

During questioning, the drivers, identified as Arshad Khan and Sachin Yadav, allegedly admitted to siphoning diesel from tankers arriving from the Vashi terminal and selling it to Saroj and others at Rs 50 per litre, officials said.

A police officer from Turbhe police station said, “A case has been registered against five persons in connection with the alleged theft and illegal sale of diesel. The two tanker drivers have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to establish the role of the other accused.”

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The case has been registered under Sections 3, 7 and 10 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel Order, 1998. Further investigation is underway.

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