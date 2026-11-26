Navi Mumbai, November 26, 2026: In an initiative to promote sustainable waste management during the Ganesh festival, the Dr Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan collected over five tonnes of nirmalya (floral offerings and other worship materials) from seven collection locations across Navi Mumbai and converted it into compost. The compost is now being used to nurture trees and develop a green cover in Hanumannagar, Mahape.
Ten-Day Nirmalya Collection Drive
The 10-day collection drive was conducted at several locations, including Diwale jetty, Belapur, Nerul, Chincholi Lake, Shiravane, Juinagar, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Mahape, with volunteers from the Pratishthan facilitating the collection.
To ensure that the collected religious offerings were disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner, compost pits were set up near Dharan Lake in Koparkhairane and a garden in Sector 19, Airoli. The collected nirmalya was processed into organic manure instead of being dumped in water bodies or disposed of as mixed waste.
Compost Used To Develop Green Cover
The compost generated through the initiative is being used for trees in Hanumannagar, Mahape, with the objective of strengthening the area's green cover.
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The initiative was undertaken by the Pratishthan's Revdanda centre under the guidance of Padma Shri Maharashtra Bhushan Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr Sachin Dharmadhikari. The campaign received appreciation from residents for combining religious practices with environmental conservation.
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