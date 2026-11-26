Dharmadhikari Pratishthan turns over five tonnes of Ganesh festival offerings into compost for greenery in Mahape | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, November 26, 2026: In an initiative to promote sustainable waste management during the Ganesh festival, the Dr Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan collected over five tonnes of nirmalya (floral offerings and other worship materials) from seven collection locations across Navi Mumbai and converted it into compost. The compost is now being used to nurture trees and develop a green cover in Hanumannagar, Mahape.

Ten-Day Nirmalya Collection Drive

The 10-day collection drive was conducted at several locations, including Diwale jetty, Belapur, Nerul, Chincholi Lake, Shiravane, Juinagar, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Mahape, with volunteers from the Pratishthan facilitating the collection.

From Nirmalya to Compost: A Step Towards Environmental Conservation During the Ganeshotsav period, the members of Dr. Shree Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, Revdanda, Alibag, in Navi Mumbai, undertook the collection and segregation of Nirmalya at seven Ganesh idol immersion sites across the city. The collected Nirmalya was segregated into wet and dry waste. Flower petals and other floral components were separated from the wet Nirmalya and sent for compost preparation. The collected material was deposited in compost pits at the gardens near Dharan Lake, Koparkhairane, and the open plot in Airoli Sector 19. On 22 November 2026, the compost prepared from Nirmalya was to be used for the trees planted at Mahape Hanuman Gad by the Pratishthan. This innovative initiative by Dr. Shree Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, undertaken under the valuable guidance of Maharashtra Bhushan Padma Shri Dr. Shree Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shree Sachin Dada Dharmadhikari, contributes to environmental conservation and gives a new dimension to the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Pratishthan will continue this initiative of converting Nirmalya into compost next year as well. (Nirmalya Collection | Waste Segregation | Floral Waste Management | Compost Preparation | Environmental Conservation) #NirmalyaManagement #CompostProduction #WasteSegregation #EnvironmentalConservation #Ganeshotsav #MajhiVasundhara #MissionLiFE #Swachhata2026 #SwachhBharatMission #SBMUrban2 #SwachhBharat #SwachhMaharashtra #SwachhMaharashtraMission #ReduceReuseRecycle #UrbanDevelopment #JanSahabhag #SustainableFuture #NaviMumbai #NMMC #MaharashtraDGIPR — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) November 25, 2026

To ensure that the collected religious offerings were disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner, compost pits were set up near Dharan Lake in Koparkhairane and a garden in Sector 19, Airoli. The collected nirmalya was processed into organic manure instead of being dumped in water bodies or disposed of as mixed waste.

Compost Used To Develop Green Cover

The compost generated through the initiative is being used for trees in Hanumannagar, Mahape, with the objective of strengthening the area's green cover.

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The initiative was undertaken by the Pratishthan's Revdanda centre under the guidance of Padma Shri Maharashtra Bhushan Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr Sachin Dharmadhikari. The campaign received appreciation from residents for combining religious practices with environmental conservation.

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