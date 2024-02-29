Navi Mumbai Development Plan Published 1st Time In 33 Years, Aims To Make City 'Liveable'

NMMC | File photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has published its new development plan (DP) for the first time since its inception 33 years ago. The plan is aimed at guiding the city’s growth and development over the next two decades. Responsible for managing and developing the city’s infrastructure, housing, and public services, the NMMC has been working on the plan for several years.

The Development Plan

The DP has been delayed multiple times due to various issues and challenges. It aims to address the city’s most pressing issues while also preparing it for future growth and expansion. The key objectives and goals of the plan include improving transportation, modernising the infrastructure, creating more affordable housing options, and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

The intention for the draft DP was published long back in 2016. The process was hit due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, besides some other technical and administrative reasons. The ‘Draft DP’ was published under section 26 (1) of MRTP Act, 1966, in 2022 in spite of the many roadblocks and hurdles, and thereafter, suggestions and objections were invited by the civic body from general public and stakeholders.

Suggestions and objections

There were hundreds of suggestions and objections filed by various people and entities from the city. These were heard thoroughly during the stipulated period by a planning committee, which submitted a detailed report on February 16, 2024. The DP has now been submitted for final sanction to the Government of Maharashtra.

Some of the key features and strategies proposed in the plan include a focus on walkability and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, development of new public spaces and recreation areas, pet cremation in Nerul node, increase in the FSI for sports complexes in order to boost sports activities in the satellite city, besides expansion and integration of various modes of transportation.

There is also significant emphasis on detailed planning on unequal and hill area land especially in Borivali, Adivali and Bhutavali villages that fall under NMMC jurisdiction, but were neglected for long. Creating sustainable, socially and environmentally-conscious initiatives, such as promoting green energy and reducing carbon footprints, reservation of parks, children’s playgrounds, community use spaces are key highlights of the plan.

“This development plan is a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s growth and development, covering all major sectors and areas of focus. We are confident that it will set the stage for Navi Mumbai to become a world-class city that can compete on the global stage,” NMMC’s Additional Director of Town Planning, Somnath Kekan said.