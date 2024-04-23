 Navi Mumbai: Development Plan Proposed By NMMC Face Objection Over Lack Of Clarity And CRZ Norms Dilution
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Development Plan Proposed By NMMC Face Objection Over Lack Of Clarity And CRZ Norms Dilution

Navi Mumbai: Development Plan Proposed By NMMC Face Objection Over Lack Of Clarity And CRZ Norms Dilution

The initial DP proposed by NMMC in 2022 was open to public feedback, receiving 15,000 suggestions and objections.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
NMMC | File photo

The proposed Development Plan (DP) submitted by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for sanction from the state government is facing objections from a citizens’ group known as the Navi Mumbai Collective. This group, comprised of activists, architects, and urban planners, has submitted an 18-page document outlining their suggestions and objections.

Concerns Raised By Navi Mumbai Collective On Proposed Development Plan

One member of the group highlighted concerns about the vagueness of land allocation details and the lack of clarity regarding the availability of public amenities and open spaces in each node of the plan. Notably, despite Navi Mumbai having over 28 slum pockets, the proposed DP indicates none.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Residents Voice Concerns To CM Eknath Shinde Over Changes Proposed In Developmental...
article-image

Additionally, the group raised objections to what they perceive as an attempt to dilute Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, citing a reduction in the total CRZ area from 25.12 sq km to 16.98 sq km.

Dishant Batule, an architect from the group, expressed concerns about the absence of areas designated as CRZ III and the exclusion of ecologically sensitive wetlands frequented by flamingos, which were not mentioned in the report.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Revamps Health Department With Technology Upgrade, Plans First Milk Bank For...
article-image

Development Plant BY NMMC 2022 Accessible In Public Domain

The initial DP proposed by NMMC in 2022 was open to public feedback, receiving 15,000 suggestions and objections. However, the plan was not submitted to the government due to the volume of responses. Subsequently, a revised DP was introduced in February of this year, which allegedly did not incorporate any changes based on the public feedback before being submitted to the government. This has raised questions among residents about why their suggestions and objections were not adequately addressed in the final proposal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Communication Is The Key': BMC Chief Calls For Increased Coordination Among Civic Departments

'Communication Is The Key': BMC Chief Calls For Increased Coordination Among Civic Departments

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tug-Of-War Between BJP And Shiv Sena For Milind Narvekar To...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tug-Of-War Between BJP And Shiv Sena For Milind Narvekar To...

Mumbai: Kolkata Police Arrests Man From Mahim For Allegedly Spying On TMC MP's Residence

Mumbai: Kolkata Police Arrests Man From Mahim For Allegedly Spying On TMC MP's Residence

Mumbai: Air India Bids Farewell To Boeing 747 Fleet

Mumbai: Air India Bids Farewell To Boeing 747 Fleet

Mumbai: 14 Companies Bid For 96.4 km Phase-1 Of Virar-Alibaug Multi-Model Corridor

Mumbai: 14 Companies Bid For 96.4 km Phase-1 Of Virar-Alibaug Multi-Model Corridor