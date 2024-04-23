Navi Mumbai: Development Plan Proposed By NMMC Face Objection Over Lack Of Clarity And CRZ Norms Dilution

NMMC | File photo

The proposed Development Plan (DP) submitted by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for sanction from the state government is facing objections from a citizens’ group known as the Navi Mumbai Collective. This group, comprised of activists, architects, and urban planners, has submitted an 18-page document outlining their suggestions and objections.

Concerns Raised By Navi Mumbai Collective On Proposed Development Plan

One member of the group highlighted concerns about the vagueness of land allocation details and the lack of clarity regarding the availability of public amenities and open spaces in each node of the plan. Notably, despite Navi Mumbai having over 28 slum pockets, the proposed DP indicates none.

Additionally, the group raised objections to what they perceive as an attempt to dilute Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, citing a reduction in the total CRZ area from 25.12 sq km to 16.98 sq km.

Dishant Batule, an architect from the group, expressed concerns about the absence of areas designated as CRZ III and the exclusion of ecologically sensitive wetlands frequented by flamingos, which were not mentioned in the report.

Development Plant BY NMMC 2022 Accessible In Public Domain

The initial DP proposed by NMMC in 2022 was open to public feedback, receiving 15,000 suggestions and objections. However, the plan was not submitted to the government due to the volume of responses. Subsequently, a revised DP was introduced in February of this year, which allegedly did not incorporate any changes based on the public feedback before being submitted to the government. This has raised questions among residents about why their suggestions and objections were not adequately addressed in the final proposal.