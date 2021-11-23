Navi Mumbai: Developers’ body seeks extension to submit objections and suggestions for proposed modifications in DCPR of NAINA

NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) has sought an extension to submit suggestions and objections to the proposed modifications to the Development Control Promotion Regulations (DCPR) of NAINA. Early, CIDCO had given one month to submit suggestions and objections from the date of publication of the notice in the Maharashtra government gazette. The purpose is to adopt certain provisions of UDCPR for the rapid and efficient development of NAINA. However, the developers’ body sought time to go through the changes proposed.

Prakash Baviskar, president of NBWA said that they would require time to collect documents, information from various offices. “The last date of submission of objections and suggestions is one month from the date of publication of notice which is insufficient. We need to go through the changes proposed and accordingly we can prepare documents to submit,” said Baviskar.

The Gazette was published on October 26 and the last date of submission would be November 25. Baviskar said that at present Unified Development Control Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) is not applicable in NAINA while it is applied across the state. However, this was a hurdle in the development.

According to CIDCO, all the suggestions and objections from the citizens will be heard by the committee, consisting of Chief Planner (NAINA), SP (DP NAINA), and SP (BP NAINA). NAINA has been proposed to be developed as a city of international standards with the opportunity for businesses to flourish. CIDCO is functioning as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the NAINA area. Recently, the Board of CIDCO has now resolved to incorporate certain provisions of the UDCPR of GoM in the NAINA region, which shall facilitate Ease of doing business.

