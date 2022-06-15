Navi Mumbai: Despite a rise in cases, occupancy of ventilators and ICU beds is very low

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Despite a sharp rise in new cases of COVID under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction, more than 98 percent of ventilators and 96 percent of ICU beds are available. Even the number of beds without oxygen are available in adequate numbers.

As per the civic health department, the majority of the patients are being treated at home isolation and the demand for ICU beds or ventilators is quite low.

The civic body has a total of 504 ICU beds of which only 18 ICU beds are occupied. These include beds available in private hospitals and reserved for Covid patients.

As of June 15, under the NMMC jurisdiction, a total of 190 ventilators are available while the total capacity is 193. “The occupancy of ventilators is less than 4 percent,” said an official from the Civic Health Department.

Even the occupancy of oxygen beds is very low despite a sharp rise in active cases in the city. Of the total capacity of 1462 oxygen beds, 32 beds or 2.31 percent are occupied on June 15.

1462 oxygen beds are available with the city body. Even the availability of beds without oxygen is adequate. Of the total 610 beds capacity, 583 beds are available.

At present, the number of active cases is 1311 of which 1015 are on home isolation. Apart from private hospitals, a total of 17 patients are being treated at Covid care hospital in the Exhibition centre in Vashi.