Navi Mumbai: Demand for earthen pot rises with rising in temperature

With the rise in temperature, the demand for earthen pots has also increased. Now, people look for refreshing drinks to prevent dehydration. While many households possess a refrigerator, the demand for naturally chilled water increases during summer.

With the summer already set in, roadside hawkers have also come up with different sizes of earthen pots. However, they say that buyers will have to shell out more this year as the input cost has increased.

Now, a buyer will have to pay Rs 250 for 10 to 12 litres of the capacity earthen pot. Similarly, the price of an earthen pot of 12 to 18 litres ranges between Rs 350 to Rs 450. If one wants to have a bigger one of around 60 litres capacity, the price will Rs 3500 or above.

Most of the earthen pot sellers are from North India including West Bengal. Partho Das, a native Malda in West Bengal sell earthen pot in Nerul says that there is around a 20 percent rise in price due to a rise in input costs like coal and soil.

He said that many bachelors or even families buy it. “Many families like earthen pot to save electricity bill that soars during simmer with the rise in consumption,” said Das. He added that many people prefer earthen pot as they think it's good for health.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:30 AM IST