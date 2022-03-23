Navi Mumbai: Death anniversary of Mathadi leader Annasaheb Patil observed

The 40th death anniversary of Annasaheb Patil was observed at the Mathadi Bhawan in Vashi on March 23. Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition at the state paid homage to Patil online at an event organised by Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers Union (MRMTGK).

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, former MLA Narendra Annasaheb Patil, MLA Shashikant Shinde, Working President of MRMTGK were present at the function.

Darekar said that Annasaheb Patil made a great contribution in various fields through his organisation. Many political parties came to power but the Mathadi workers remained impenetrable and the unity remained unaffected. Annasaheb did the work of honouring the man who worked hard.

He further said that in order to do social work, one has to go beyond the framework of the law. He also promised the Mathadi workers present at the event that he would raise the issue of Mathadi workers as an opposition party in both the houses.

