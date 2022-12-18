Navi Mumbai: Dairy worker held for Rs 2.5L theft

Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The NRI Coastal Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on Saturday from Nallasopara for allegedly stealing Rs 2.5 lakh from a dairy shop in Seawoods where he was working.

He had allegedly fled to his native place in Uttar Pradesh and kept changing his location. Shivam Shukla, worked for the complainant, Sushil Mishra.

On Nov 29, Mr Mishra took up painting work of his shop and he asked the suspect to remain inside. At 11.30 pm, when they assembled for dinner the suspect was missing, and so was the cash from the shop.

On his arrest, the police recovered two mobile phones worth Rs 16,000 and froze his bank account with Rs 95,000.

