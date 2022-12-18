e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: One held for obscene comments on SWC chairperson

Mumbai: One held for obscene comments on SWC chairperson

The Kherwadi police in Palghar on Friday arrested a man for making lewd comments against State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 03:34 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Kherwadi police in Palghar on Friday arrested a man for making lewd comments against State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar. The suspect, Jayesh Padwale, had posted offensive comments on a social media platform in July. An official said that the police had registered a case against nine persons, including the arrested suspect, under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. The other persons involved are Nishant Naik, Santosh Eknath Chakankar, Sunil Khaldkar, Shailesh Bhambid, Akshay Pandey, Dnyaneshwar Jholekar, Anil Suryavanshi and Pushpendra Bane. Earlier, Ms Chakankar had received a threat call, which was made from Ahmednagar. In this case, the police had arrested Bhausaheb Shinde from Chinchodi Patil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: One held for obscene comments on SWC chairperson

Mumbai: One held for obscene comments on SWC chairperson

Mumbai: Flat owner wins Rs1.25L leakage compensation

Mumbai: Flat owner wins Rs1.25L leakage compensation

Mumbai: Measles vaccination camps to reach homeless kids

Mumbai: Measles vaccination camps to reach homeless kids

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to the loss of yellow hydraulic...

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to the loss of yellow hydraulic...

BNMC beat inspector booked for death of 4-yr-old 

BNMC beat inspector booked for death of 4-yr-old 