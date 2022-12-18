Mumbai: One held for obscene comments on SWC chairperson

The Kherwadi police in Palghar on Friday arrested a man for making lewd comments against State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar. The suspect, Jayesh Padwale, had posted offensive comments on a social media platform in July. An official said that the police had registered a case against nine persons, including the arrested suspect, under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. The other persons involved are Nishant Naik, Santosh Eknath Chakankar, Sunil Khaldkar, Shailesh Bhambid, Akshay Pandey, Dnyaneshwar Jholekar, Anil Suryavanshi and Pushpendra Bane. Earlier, Ms Chakankar had received a threat call, which was made from Ahmednagar. In this case, the police had arrested Bhausaheb Shinde from Chinchodi Patil.

