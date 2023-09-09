Navi Mumbai: D B Patil Bhumiputra Contractors Association Demand To Reserve Works Up To ₹10 Lakh For PAP Contractors

D B Patil Bhumiputra Contractors Association Demand To Reserve Works Up To ₹10 Lakh For PAP Contractors |

Representatives of late D B Patil Bhumiputra Contractors Association have demanded that works upto Rs 10 lakh should be reserved for contractors from project-affected persons (PAP). Tenders issued by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for urban development works should be reserved for the local Bhumiputra (Son of soil) contractors, as demanded by PAP Contractors.

Submits written demand to NMMC officers

They have also submitted a written demand to City Engineer, Additional City Engineer and Executive Engineer of all departments of NMMC.

“The city of Navi Mumbai is basically built on the land acquired by farmers through CIDCO. But along with agriculture, the government has deprived the farmers as well as their dependent families and future family members of a means of livelihood. Due to this, the problem of livelihood of the future generations remain,” said a representative.

He added, “People's leader of Agri-Koli and OBC community, former MP late D B Patil staged a big fight and got justice for the farmers whose land was acquired by the government through CIDCO at an exorbitant price after a long fight. However, the government has continuously neglected to give justice to the local landowners and project victims or their families as well as their family members through government jobs or through business”.

For which, political leaders of all parties in the NMMC area are partly or partially responsible. But now the current generation of Bumiputras and project victims is not ready to depend on anyone politically.

