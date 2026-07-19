Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Bust Fake Vehicle Insurance Call Centre; 3 Arrested In Alleged ₹14.08-Lakh Fraud Linked To 145 Complaints

Navi Mumbai Cyber Police raided a fake call centre in Mahape and arrested three accused in an alleged vehicle insurance fraud case | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 18, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have busted a sophisticated fake call centre operating from Mahape that allegedly duped hundreds of people across the country under the guise of vehicle insurance renewal. Three key accused have been arrested, while police seized 26 mobile phones, 27 hard disks and five laptops during the raid.

The action was carried out based on technical intelligence received under the Central Government's Pragati initiative for cybercrime prevention.

Maharashtra Cyber had shared details of suspicious SIM cards and their locations, identified through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), with the Navi Mumbai Police.

Technical Intelligence Leads Raid

Following technical analysis, the Cyber Police traced the SIM cards to Office No. 801, A-Wing, Technocity Building in Mahape. Acting on the inputs, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing and Cyber) Dr Vishal Hire, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil, raided the premises.

During the raid, police found two entities operating under the names "Life Deal" and "AI Ocean Enterprises", which were allegedly being used as fronts for the fraudulent call centre. As many as 32 young men and women were found working as telecallers.

Insurance Renewal Fraud Uncovered

The investigation revealed that the accused contacted customers by offering vehicle insurance policies from reputed companies at discounted rates. Victims were persuaded to transfer money online for policy renewals.

In many cases, the accused stopped responding after receiving the payment and blocked the customers' phone numbers without issuing any insurance policy.

Police also uncovered another modus operandi in which genuine insurance policies were initially issued to customers. However, after sending the policy copy to the customer, the accused allegedly approached the insurance company, cancelled the policy, and diverted the refund amount to bank accounts controlled by their bogus firms.

According to police, the SIM cards used by the call centre have been linked to 145 complaints registered from across the country on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the gang cheated victims of at least Rs 14.08 lakh.

Probe Into Wider Network

The arrested accused have been identified as Prasad Todankar, Faiyaz Nasir and Vaibhav Ingale. Notices have been served to the 32 agents working at the call centre as part of the investigation.

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"The investigation indicates that the network may be much larger. A detailed technical probe is underway to identify other persons involved and trace the full extent of the fraud," said Dr Vishal Hire, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing and Cyber, Navi Mumbai.

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