Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Gujarat Engineer In ₹1.55 Cr Digital Arrest Scam Probe | AI

The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested a 24-year-old electrical engineer from Gujarat for his alleged role in an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate that duped a 62-year-old Panvel resident of Rs 1.55 crore through a 'digital arrest' scam. The investigation has also revealed that the accused had activated and supplied more than 1,000 SIM cards to cyber criminals operating from Cambodia, exposing the international links of the racket.

Accused traced to Vadodara after technical investigation

The arrested accused has been identified as Umang Vijaybhai Lakod (24). He was apprehended from Vadodara, Gujarat, on July 3 following a technical investigation carried out by the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police.

According to the police, the fraud took place on March 23 when the senior citizen received calls from fraudsters posing as officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) headquarters in Delhi. Using mobile calls, WhatsApp and Signal, the accused claimed that a SIM card issued in the victim's name had been used by a suspect involved in a bomb blast in Delhi and was linked to illegal financial transactions worth Rs 2.75 crore.

Victim transferred ₹1.55 crore after fake documents and threats

To make the deception appear genuine, the fraudsters allegedly sent forged RBI documents and a fake arrest warrant, threatening the victim with police action. Fearing arrest, the senior citizen transferred Rs 1.55 crore to bank accounts specified by the accused under the guise of a 'digital arrest.'

After the victim lodged a complaint, cyber police analysed WhatsApp and Signal communications along with the mobile numbers used in the offence, eventually tracing Lakod to Gujarat.

SIM cards, phones and banking documents seized during operation

During the operation, police seized 347 activated SIM cards belonging to different telecom companies, three mobile phones, two debit cards, six cheque books, one bank passbook and two Aadhaar cards from the accused.

Read Also ED Searches Co-Founder Of Shekhar Suman Film Academy In FEMA Probe

Police found that Lakod, a qualified electrical engineer, was responsible for activating SIM cards and supplying them to cyber criminals based in Cambodia. Preliminary findings indicate that he had already activated and dispatched more than 1,000 SIM cards, which were allegedly used to facilitate cyber frauds targeting victims across India.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused played a crucial role in providing activated SIM cards to cyber fraudsters operating from Cambodia. We are probing the entire network to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the money trail. More arrests are likely as the investigation progresses," a Navi Mumbai Cyber Police officer said.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore, Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Shewale, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Vishal Hire. Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil, Police Inspector Ganesh Jadhav and their team are conducting further investigations to unravel the international cyber crime network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/