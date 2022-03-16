Navi Mumbai: Cyber fraudster siphon off Rs 1.5 crore by hacking cooperative bank's server

In another cyber fraud, a person after hacking into the server of a cooperative bank siphoned off Rs 1.51 crore from the bank. The Manpada police have registered a cheating case against an unknown person and are investigating the matter.

The complaint was made by Niranjan Madhusudhan Railkar (42), a resident of Dombivli who is the bank manager with Dombivli Nagari Sahakari (DNS) Bank Limited Bank, Mahape branch in Navi Mumbai

The police said that Railkar informed that the bank received a call from a customer, who informed the bank about a huge amount being credited in his account, which he is not aware of.

"The bank checked the records to find that some unknown person had hacked the server of the bank's Mahape branch, which contained the data. Accordingly, the fraudster had transferred the amount to several bank accounts. A total of Rs 10 crore were transferred to different accounts to the bank customers which were found by the bank officials," said a police officer from Manpada police station.

The police said after bank officials found out about the online fraud, they immediately blocked the bank account and transfer process.

"We further checked the accounts to find the amount was further transferred from the bank holder's account to some third person account. These accounts are fake and do not carry any authentic identification, which was found during the investigation. Of Rs 10 crore that was transferred, a total of Rs 1.5 crore was withdrawn before the account was blocked," said a police officer.

Shekar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station said, "We have registered a case against an unknown person on the complaint of the bank manager and investigating the matter. A total of Rs 1.51 crore was withdrawn by the online fraudster.

The Manpada police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian penal code and section of the Information Technology Act.

"We are further investigating on the basis of the bank account on which the cash was transferred and the ATM kiosk from where the cash was withdrawn," said a police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:57 PM IST