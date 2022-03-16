Bank frauds of Rs 13k crore pending probe for want of govt consent: BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said banking fraud cases of more than Rs 13,000 crore in Mumbai are pending investigation for want of consent by the Maharashtra government for probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, the BJP member said more than 100 cases of bank frauds running into over Rs 50,000 crore could not be investigated because of lack of consent for probe by different state governments. Citing several fraud cases, he said in Mumbai alone, bank fraud cases of more than Rs 13,000 crore are pending for one year.

"The state government is not giving consent for CBI probe," Modi said. The remarks led to a protest not only by Shiv Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut but also TMC members. The act was vehemently objected by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

"Secretariat, please take note of the members who are defying the Chair. Put their names in the bulletin. That is the only way," he strongly remarked.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:20 AM IST