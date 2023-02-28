Navi Mumbai: Cyber fraudster shares Defence personnel morphed photo, police register case | Representative image

Nhava Sheva police registered a case against an unidentified person for circulating a morphed photo of an Airforce personnel posted at JNPT Airforce Station in Uran and trying to extort money.

Instead of paying money to the extorter, the defence personnel approached the police and registered a complaint.

Airforce personnel had lost his phone in Jan

According to the complainant, he lost his mobile phone in Delhi on January 11, 2023. He registered a complaint at Dwarka police station.

However, on February 21 morning when he was at his Airforce station in JNPT, an unknown number sent him his photo in a defenceuniform on WhatsApp. Later, the same number sent him another photo. But this time it was a morphed photo with an unknown nude girl. Later, the sender asked to make payment before 10 am else he would circulate the photo to all his contacts.

The cyber fraudster also shared a screenshot of the morphed photo sent to one of the complainant’s friends. Later his friend called him and informed that he had received a morphed photo. Similarly, the complainant’s other contact persons called him and informed that they also received a similar photo.

Instead of paying money to the cyber fraudster, the defence personnel approached the Nhava Sheva police station and registered a complaint. The police registered a complaint against an unidentified person under sections 66 (D), 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act and started an investigation.

Read Also Mumbai: Malad man lodges complaint after loan sharks harass him with morphed obscene pictures

Mumbai police cautions citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

10 Tips to avoid online banking fraud | FPJ