Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Koparkhairane Navy Officer Duped Of ₹42.51 Lakh In Fake Google Maps Rating Scam; Case Registered

Koparkhairane Police investigate a cyber fraud case involving a retired Navy officer cheated through fake online task offers | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 8: A retired Indian Navy officer from Koparkhairane was allegedly duped of Rs 42.51 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with promises of earning money by posting Google Maps ratings for hotels. The Koparkhairane police have registered a case against unidentified cyber criminals and launched an investigation into the fraud.

Fraudsters contacted victim through Telegram

According to police, the 60-year-old retired naval officer, a resident of Sector 7 in Koparkhairane, was contacted by the accused through a Telegram ID in May 2025. The fraudsters initially offered him simple online tasks of giving ratings to various hotels on Google Maps in exchange for attractive returns.

Victim persuaded to invest money for higher profits

After gaining his confidence, the cyber criminals allegedly persuaded him to invest money in different bank accounts on the pretext of earning higher profits. The victim transferred a total of Rs 42.51 lakh online to multiple bank accounts provided by the accused.

However, despite investing a huge amount, the victim neither received any returns nor got back his principal amount. Realising that he had been cheated, the retired officer approached the Koparkhairane police station and lodged a complaint.

Police register FIR under BNS and IT Act

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under Sections 318(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

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Citizens advised to remain alert against cyber fraud

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to remain cautious of online task and investment frauds that promise easy money from home. Police advised people not to transfer money to bank accounts shared by unknown persons and urged victims of cyber fraud to immediately contact the national cyber helpline number 1930.

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