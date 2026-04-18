Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 43-Year-Old Vashi Woman Duped Of ₹61.49 Lakh In Fake Insurance Refund Scam; Case Registered

Vashi woman loses lakhs in cyber fraud involving fake insurance refund promises | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 18, 2026: A 43-year-old woman from Vashi was cheated of Rs 61.49 lakh by a cyber gang that lured her on the pretext of closing her old insurance policy and refunding the invested amount along with bonuses.

Fraud began with impersonation call

The fraud began in July 2025 when the victim was contacted by a person posing as an official from the NPCI office. The caller gained her trust by sharing accurate details of her old Bharti AXA insurance policy, including the policy number.

Victim convinced to transfer money under various pretexts

The fraudsters then convinced her that the policy could be closed and the paid amount would be refunded. They subsequently demanded money under various pretexts such as generating an 'agent code,' obtaining a 'BTC code,' and processing 'cash conversion' to release the refund.

Forged emails used to appear legitimate

To make the process appear legitimate, the accused sent emails containing forged forms with logos of the Insurance Ombudsman and NPCI. Trusting these communications, the woman transferred a total of Rs 61.49 lakh over a period of time.

Victim realises fraud after no refund

However, even after a long wait, she did not receive any refund. When the accused began avoiding her calls and delaying responses, she realised she had been cheated and approached the cyber police.

Case registered, investigation underway

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the cyber gang under Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 336(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil is investigating the case.

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Police issue advisory to citizens

"Citizens should not to trust unsolicited calls related to financial matters and to verify such claims through authorised offices. In case of fraud, citizens should immediately contact the cyber helpline 1930 or the nearest cyber police station," Sr PI Patil said.

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