Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 74-Year-Old Dahisar Citizen Duped Of ₹76 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam By Fake Police, CBI Officials

A Dahisar senior citizen lost ₹76 lakh in a cyber fraud after scammers posing as police and CBI officials threatened him with a fake "digital arrest"

Mumbai, March 9: A 74-year-old resident of Dahisar lost Rs 76 lakh in a “digital arrest” cyber fraud after scammers impersonating police and CBI officials coerced him into transferring money to multiple bank accounts.

Fraudsters posed as police and CBI officials

According to police, the incident began on January 27 when the complainant received a call from a man claiming to be a police officer from Bengaluru. The caller alleged that the victim’s phone number was linked to criminal activity and then connected him to another fraudster posing as a CBI officer.

The fake officer claimed he was investigating a case in which a woman was being harassed using the victim’s number and warned that the senior citizen could face arrest. To make the threat appear genuine, the scammers sent fabricated arrest and seizure warrants bearing the victim’s name.

Victim persuaded to share bank details

They then asked the victim to share details of his bank passbook to verify his account balance. The fraudsters claimed the money needed to be transferred to designated accounts for “verification” and assured him it would be returned within a few days if found legitimate.

Money transferred in multiple transactions

Believing the claims, the victim transferred a total of Rs 76 lakh in three online transactions between February 2 and 16 to different beneficiary accounts.

Complaint filed after fraud discovered

When the money was not returned, the man confronted the callers. The scammers threatened to disclose the alleged case to his relatives, prompting him to realise he had been cheated. He then filed a complaint on the national cybercrime portal.

