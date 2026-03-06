Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Goregaon Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹2.25 Crore In ‘Terror Funding’ Scam; Police Arrest 1 Accused

Mumbai Police’s North Region Cyber Cell arrests an accused linked to a ₹2.25 crore cyber fraud targeting a senior citizen in Goregaon | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 5: A 77-year-old resident of Goregaon was allegedly duped of over ₹2.25 crore in a sophisticated cyber fraud after fraudsters falsely accused him of being linked to terror funding. The Mumbai Police have arrested one accused in the case during the investigation.

Accused arrested

The arrested accused has been identified as Kishan Bhaveshbhai Makwana, a native of Gujarat. He was apprehended by officials of the North Region Cyber Police for allegedly providing a bank account used by cyber fraudsters to route the cheated money.

Fraudsters posed as police officers

According to police, the elderly complainant, who lives in Goregaon with his wife, received a call on November 15, 2025, from a person identifying himself as Akash Sharma, claiming to be a senior officer from the Mumbai Police Headquarters. The caller questioned him about a particular mobile number and told him he would have to appear for interrogation.

When the complainant said he could not travel due to his wife’s ill health, the call was allegedly transferred to another person claiming to be an officer from the Lucknow ATS unit. Another caller, identifying himself as Premkumar Gautam, allegedly told the complainant that a bank account had been opened in Jammu and Kashmir using his Aadhaar details.

The fraudster further claimed that money meant for suspected terrorists had been deposited into the account and that the complainant had received a 10 per cent commission of ₹70 lakh.

Fake legal documents sent

The elderly man denied the allegations, stating he had no links to any terror organisation and had only visited Jammu as a tourist earlier in 2025. Soon after, the victim received a WhatsApp message containing a notice and a purported legal agreement allegedly bearing the signature of Sadanand Date.

The documents warned that failure to cooperate with the investigation could result in 10 years’ imprisonment and a ₹5 lakh fine. The fraudsters also sent copies of a fake arrest warrant and seizure order.

Victim transfers money fearing arrest

On November 17, the fraudsters contacted the complainant again, claiming that a confidential probe was underway and instructing him not to discuss the matter with anyone. They asked him to share details of his bank accounts.

After obtaining the information, the fraudsters told him that to clear his name he needed to transfer money from his accounts to another bank account provided by them. They assured him the amount would be returned after the inquiry was completed, while also threatening arrest if he failed to cooperate.

Fearing arrest and legal trouble, the victim transferred over ₹2.25 crore in multiple transactions between November 18 and December 3, 2025, to the account provided by the fraudsters.

After receiving the money, the callers told the victim that his “bail had been approved” and that he would not be arrested. They also promised that the amount would soon be returned. However, the money was never refunded.

Police investigation

When the complainant later tried to contact the callers, their phones were switched off. He subsequently informed his daughter, who advised him to approach the police.

The victim then lodged a complaint with the North Region Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai Police, following which an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, technical analysis revealed that part of the cheated money had been transferred to a bank account belonging to Kishan Makwana. Acting on this lead, police detained him three days ago and later formally arrested him after his involvement in the fraud was confirmed during questioning.

Police said Makwana had opened the bank account on behalf of cyber fraudsters, which was used to receive and route funds obtained through various scams. In return, he allegedly received a commission for facilitating the transactions.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the cyber fraud network involved in the case.

