Mumbai News: 68-Year-Old Loses ₹14 Crore In Cyber Fraud By Fake Online Share Market Investment Scheme

Mumbai: A 68-year-old man fell prey to scammers and lost Rs 14 crore in online shares investment fraud. The scammer was befriended by an unknown woman who claimed to be working for an online share market trading company that provides 300 percent returns on investment and induced the complainant to transfer money in different beneficiary bank accounts over the period of two months.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Pune. In October last year, the complainant received a phone call from a woman who claimed to be from an online stock and share market trading company based in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be providing 300 percent returns on investment after which she shared a link with the complainant and asked him to fill required information such as his name, address, Pan details and create an account on a trading app.

From November 03 till December 31, the scammers induced the complainant to transfer money in different beneficiary bank accounts in over 80 online transactions. On checking his trading account statement, the complainant realised that his earnings had reached over Rs 39 crore. However, when the complainant told the scammer to release his payment, he was asked to pay more money under various pretexts such as commission charges, taxes and security deposit.

Despite having complied with all the demands of the complainant, the scammers did not return money to the complainant. Having realised that he had been duped, the complainant raised the issue on the cyber crime helpline following which as case has been registered by the police under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

