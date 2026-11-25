A 55-year-old Dombivli executive allegedly lost ₹54.18 lakh after cyber fraudsters lured him into fake stock trading | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 25, 2026: A senior executive working at Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli has been cheated of Rs 54.18 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him into investing in the stock market with promises of high returns through a fake trading application.

The fraudsters allegedly manipulated him with fabricated trading profits and repeatedly demanded money under the pretext of margin requirements and holding charges.

The victim transferred money not only from his own account but also from the bank accounts of his wife, son, daughter and sister-in-law.

The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Fraudsters Contacted Victim On WhatsApp

According to the police, the complainant, a 55-year-old Dombivli resident holding a senior position at Reliance Corporate Park, was first contacted on WhatsApp in July by a person identifying himself as Mit Sharma.

The accused offered him share trading tips and promised substantial returns. He was subsequently introduced to a purported stockbroker, Ayush Khanna, through another person named Milan.

The fraudsters persuaded him to invest through what they described as a limited trading account, claiming it would help him earn higher profits. On August 9, they sought the Aadhaar and PAN card details of his wife, son and daughter, allegedly to open additional trading accounts. He was then instructed to transfer money in instalments into multiple bank accounts.

Fake Profits Used To Gain Confidence

Initially, the trading platform showed losses, but the accused later displayed substantial profits from intraday trading to gain his confidence. When the complainant attempted to sell shares in the futures segment, he was told that the transactions had been put on hold. The fraudsters subsequently extracted more money by demanding margin payments and holding charges.

Another App Used To Promise Recovery

On November 5, another person identifying himself as Vishal Patel contacted the complainant, claiming to help him recover his losses. He introduced him to a person called Girish Bhai, who sent a link to a trading application named Grow Capital and asked him to carry out transactions through it.

The complainant was subsequently told that he would have to pay holding charges of Rs 1.12 crore for each limited account to square off the shares.

He was warned that his invested money would not be returned unless the charges were paid. When the share positions displayed on the application started showing negative balances, he realised that he had been cheated.

Cyber Police Trace Money Transfers

He lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) on November 20 and subsequently approached the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police.

A police officer said that a case had been registered and further investigation was underway to identify the accused and trace the money transferred into various bank accounts. Police Inspector Vishal Patil is investigating the case.

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The police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 319(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

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