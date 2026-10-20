Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 53-Year-Old Mulund Businessman Duped Of ₹8.21 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Election Commission Officials

APMC Police are investigating a cyber fraud in which a Mulund businessman allegedly lost Rs 8.21 lakh to callers posing as Election Commission officials | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 20, 2026: A 53-year-old businessman from Mulund was allegedly cheated of Rs 8.21 lakh by a cyber gang posing as Election Commission officials and claiming there was a discrepancy in his father's name on his voter ID card and Aadhaar card.

The fraudsters allegedly sent him a fake verification link, gained access to his mobile phone and transferred Rs 8,21,448 from his bank account.

The APMC police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation into the cyber fraud.

The complainant, Pramod Wadel (53), resides in Mulund West and runs an office named Palak Interiors at the APMC Market. On October 13, around 3 pm, while he was at his office, he received a call from a person claiming to be calling from the Election Commission of India.

The caller told Wadel that his father's name differed on his voter ID card and Aadhaar card and asked him to get the discrepancy corrected.

To initiate the correction and verification process, the fraudster sent Wadel a link and asked him to make an online payment of Rs 5. When the transaction failed, the caller instructed him to contact another number.

During this process, the accused allegedly gained access to Wadel's mobile phone and transferred Rs 8.21 lakh from his bank account without his knowledge.

Wadel realised that he had been cheated after the money was transferred and approached the police.

Police Probe Cyber Fraud

“The investigation is underway to trace the persons involved in the fraud and establish how the money was transferred from the complainant's bank account. We are examining the details of the transaction and other available evidence to identify the accused,” a police official said.

The APMC police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

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The police have cautioned citizens against clicking on links sent by unknown persons or downloading applications that grant remote access to their mobile phones in the name of voter list verification, Aadhaar corrections or other government-related procedures.

They have also advised people to verify the authenticity of calls purportedly made by government offices through official channels.

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