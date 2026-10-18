Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 67-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹61 Lakh By Fake NIA Officer; FIR Registered

A cyber fraudster allegedly posing as an NIA officer threatened a retired woman with arrest and cheated her of Rs 61 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: A 67-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 61 lakh by a cyber fraudster who posed as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and falsely claimed that her bank account was being used to fund terrorists. The Khar police have registered an FIR in the case.

Fraudster Poses As NIA Officer

According to the FIR, the complainant is a retired woman who resides in Kolkata, while her two children live in Bandra West. On October 1, at around 9.35 am, she received a WhatsApp call from a man who claimed to be a DIG with the NIA and said that his office was located in Colaba.

The caller falsely told her that a Canara Bank account in her name, maintained at a branch in Andheri, was being used to fund terrorists. He further claimed that an FIR had been registered against her at Andheri and that an arrest warrant had been issued. He threatened that the police would arrest her.

The woman told the caller that she did not have any such bank account and had no links with any terrorist organisation. However, when the caller correctly stated her Aadhaar number, she began trusting him.

The fraudster then sent her a video purportedly showing police personnel beating four individuals. He claimed that those people were also associated with a terrorist organisation. Frightened by the video and the threat of arrest, the woman pleaded with him to spare her.

Woman Transfers Rs 61 Lakh

Subsequently, the fraudster obtained details of her bank accounts and instructed her to transfer Rs 25 lakh, which she did. He then claimed that a large amount of money had been transferred from her account to fund terrorists and demanded more money from her.

Following his instructions, she transferred Rs 25 lakh and Rs 7 lakh to two different bank accounts provided by the fraudster.

However, the accused continued demanding money. When the woman told him that she had run out of funds, he allegedly instructed her to mortgage her gold jewellery and transfer the money to him.

She then withdrew her jewellery from a bank locker, mortgaged it and transferred the remaining amount to the bank accounts provided by the fraudster. In total, she transferred Rs 61 lakh.

Daughter Discovers Cyber Fraud

The scammers allowed her to travel to Mumbai and told her to discuss the matter with them after arriving. She reached Mumbai on October 14 at around 5.50 pm.

Her daughter noticed that she appeared distressed and under pressure. When she questioned her mother, the woman narrated the entire incident. Her daughter then realised that her mother had been duped by cyber fraudsters.

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The family subsequently approached the Khar police and lodged a complaint. On October 16, the police registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. The police are investigating the case.

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