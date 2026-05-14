Navi Mumbai Crime: Vashi Road Rage Turns Violent As History-Sheeter Attacks 3 With Chopper

Vashi Road Rage Turns Violent As History-Sheeter Attacks 3 With Chopper | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Three persons were seriously injured after a habitual offender and his associates allegedly carried out a murderous attack using a chopper and iron rods in the middle of a busy road in Vashi over a trivial dispute. The accused fled the scene, and police have launched a search operation.

The injured have been identified as Omkar Metkar (24), Pranav Khabde (25), and a cook working at a Chinese food stall. All three are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred around 11:15 pm on Tuesday in Sector 3, Vashi. According to police, Omkar Metkar and Pranav Khabde, along with two of their friends, had stepped out for a walk when they were confronted by the main accused, Deva Omprakash Singh (28), near the vegetable market over a minor issue of brushing past each other.

The argument soon escalated into a violent altercation, during which Singh allegedly attacked Omkar Metkar with a chopper, striking his head with an intention to kill and leaving him critically injured.

When Pranav Khabde and the Chinese stall cook intervened to rescue him, they too were attacked by Singh and his associates with a chopper and iron rods, resulting in serious injuries.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was triggered by a minor dispute that escalated suddenly. Sharp weapons and iron rods were used in the assault,” a police officer said.

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Following the attack, the accused, including Singh and Ritik Dhananjay Rai (23), fled the spot. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Vashi police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder and are conducting a search to apprehend them.

Police further stated that the prime accused, Deva Singh, is a history-sheeter with multiple serious offences already registered against him at Vashi and Koparkhairane police stations. Further investigation is underway.

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