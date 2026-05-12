Navi Mumbai Crime: Vashi Railway Police Arrest 20-Year-Old UP Man For Train Laptop Thefts, Solve 5 Cases

Vashi Railway Police arrest a habitual offender accused of stealing laptop bags and valuables from train passengers | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 12: The Vashi Railway Police have arrested a habitual offender from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing laptop bags from train passengers, solving five theft cases registered within their jurisdiction.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Karan Rajeshwar Mishra, was apprehended from Kanethu Buzurg village in Basti district, and stolen items including laptops, chargers, mobile phones and cash have been recovered.

Passenger complaint led to investigation

The case came to light after a passenger travelling in a first-class coach from Thane to Ghansoli on April 1 reported the theft of a backpack containing cash and valuables. A case was subsequently registered at the Vashi Railway Police Station.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and used technical surveillance, which revealed that the suspect had fled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. Acting on this information, a special team was dispatched to Basti district on May 6 under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undare.

“Through CCTV footage and technical analysis, we identified the accused and traced his location to Uttar Pradesh. A dedicated team was sent, and he was successfully apprehended,” said Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undare.

Police recover stolen laptops and valuables

The accused was taken into custody on May 7 from his village. A search of his residence led to the recovery of multiple stolen laptops, laptop chargers, mobile phones and cash linked to various theft cases.

Police confirmed that Mishra was involved in at least five laptop thefts reported within the jurisdiction of the Vashi Railway Police Station.

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Further investigation underway

The operation was carried out by Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undare, Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Darade, Manisha Jogdand and their team.

Further investigation is underway, and officials suspect the accused may be involved in more such offences. Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Darade is leading the ongoing probe.

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