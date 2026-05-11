Navi Mumbai Crime: APMC Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Habitual Car Window Thief, Solve 12 Cases

APMC Police display laptops, mobile phones and other valuables recovered after arresting a habitual car theft accused in Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 11: A habitual thief who targeted parked cars by smashing windows and stealing valuables has been arrested by APMC Police, who have also solved 12 such cases and recovered stolen property worth Rs 6.65 lakh.

Accused arrested from Digha

The accused, identified as Ajay Ranjit Bhosale (24), was apprehended from Digha following a technical investigation. His accomplice, Ranjit Fulchand Mali alias Kaka, is currently absconding and is being actively searched for by the police.

Police crack case after hotel parking theft

The arrest follows a March incident in which a car parked outside Devi Prasad Hotel in the APMC area was broken into, with a mobile phone and cash stolen.

Acting under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ajay Shinde, a team led by Assistant Police Inspectors Nilesh Patil and Amit Shelar launched a probe using technical analysis to track down the accused.

Police recover laptops, mobile phone and iPad

During interrogation, Bhosale confessed to carrying out multiple car break-ins along with his associate across Navi Mumbai. Police recovered 15 laptops, one mobile phone and one iPad from him, collectively valued at Rs 6.65 lakh.

Accused linked to 12 offences

Investigations revealed that the duo was involved in 12 offences across various police jurisdictions, including six in APMC, two each in Sanpada and CBD Belapur, and one each in Vashi and Kalamboli.

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“Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused,” said a police official from APMC Police Station. He also added that Bhosale has prior cases of theft and assault registered against him at Rabale and Rabale MIDC police stations.

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