Navi Mumbai Crime: Thieves Smash Car Window, Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹11.61 Lakh In Panvel

Thieves break into parked car in Panvel and steal gold jewellery worth ₹11.61 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 5: Unidentified thieves smashed the window of a parked car and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 11.61 lakh in the Shirgaon area of Panvel on May 3. Panvel City Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

The complainant, Ajinkya Anil Bhoir (28), a resident of Kharghar, had returned from his native place in Murud with his family earlier that day. Around 10 pm, the family stopped for dinner at a hotel in Shirgaon, where Bhoir parked his WagonR in an open parking space outside Ekveera Hotel.

Theft carried out during dinner stop

Taking advantage of the situation, the thieves broke the car window and stole a bag containing gold ornaments weighing approximately 8 tolas and 5 grams. The stolen items included a gold necklace and earrings, collectively valued at Rs 11.61 lakh.

The theft came to light around 11:30 pm when Bhoir and his family returned to the vehicle and found the window shattered and the bag missing.

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Police investigation underway

On receiving information, Panvel City Police rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

Following the incident, police have urged citizens to avoid parking vehicles in isolated areas and to refrain from leaving valuables inside cars.

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