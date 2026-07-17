Navi Mumbai Crime: Unidentified Man Killed After Being Attacked With Sharp Weapon Near D-Mart In CBD Belapur; Police Launch Hunt For Attacker

NRI Police have launched a murder investigation after an unidentified man was fatally attacked near D-Mart in CBD Belapur | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 17, 2026: A 30-year-old unidentified man was brutally murdered after being attacked on the head with a sharp weapon near D-Mart in Sector 15 of CBD Belapur in the early hours of Thursday.

The NRI Police have registered a murder case against an unidentified assailant and launched an investigation. The victim's identity is yet to be established.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 am when the victim was standing on the footpath opposite D-Mart. An unidentified assailant allegedly attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon before fleeing the spot.

Police Launch Investigation

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the attack and shifted the injured man to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment.

An offence has been registered against the unknown accused under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are making efforts to ascertain the identity of the deceased while simultaneously searching for the accused.

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"We have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person and have launched a comprehensive investigation. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined, and efforts are underway to identify both the deceased and the accused. Further investigation is in progress," a police officer from NRI Police said.

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