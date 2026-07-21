Navi Mumbai Crime: Ulwe Police Book Unidentified Man For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Female Stray Dog

Ulwe Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a female stray dog after registering a case and collecting forensic evidence | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 21, 2026: An unidentified man has been booked by the Ulwe police for allegedly sexually assaulting and injuring a female stray dog in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 11(1) and 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, following a complaint by a local advocate.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred before 11.45 pm on July 19 near the shutter of an Amrut Tulya tea stall adjoining the gate of Siddhivinayak Platinum Building in Sector 23, Ulwe.

The complainant, advocate Gayatri Rajendra Khanvilkar (31), approached the police after the incident came to light. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on Tuesday morning.

Forensic Evidence Collected

The victim is a white-and-brown female stray dog. During the investigation, police collected forensic evidence, including semen and hair samples, from the scene. A spot panchnama was carried out and the complainant's statement was recorded. The forensic team also visited the spot to assist in the investigation.

"The accused has not yet been identified. We have collected forensic evidence from the scene and are examining all available leads to trace him at the earliest. A detailed investigation is underway," said a police officer from Ulwe police station.

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Search For Accused Continues

Police said the accused is believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age. The investigation is being carried out by PSI Rama Dhavare under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused.

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