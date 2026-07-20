Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Stray Dog In Dharampuri, Probe Underway After Complaint | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A case of alleged animal cruelty has come to light in Dharampuri, where a man allegedly sexually assaulted a stray female dog living at a petrol pump on Tarapur Road.

The incident occurred on July 17, 2026, and witnesses reported it to the police after catching the suspect red-handed. The dog is undergoing treatment at the Veterinary Hospital in Dharampuri.

According to eyewitnesses, suspect Gulab Verma of Dharampuri was travelling on a bus plying between Dhar and Dharampuri. He allegedly picked up the dog, took her to a nearby field and sexually assaulted her.

Amit Chaurasia and petrol pump employees allegedly caught him in the act, following which they alerted the police through the 112-emergency helpline.

Petrol pump employees alleged that the suspect had sexually assaulted the same dog on five previous occasions. They said people caught him each time and let him off with a warning, but he did not change his behaviour.

Animal rights activists said the alleged act constitutes offences under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), both of which carry penalties.

Dharampuri Station House Officer Sardar Singh Solanki said Vijaya Sharma of the People for Animals (PFA), Dhar unit, filed a written complaint. He said police have started an investigation and will take further legal action based on its findings.

Vijaya Sharma said she visited the site with her team after receiving information about the incident, verified the facts and lodged the complaint. She added that police had assured her they would register an FIR.