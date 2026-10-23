Navi Mumbai Crime: Thief Steals ₹16.18 Lakh From SBI ATM In Taloja After Spraying CCTV Cameras; Probe Underway

Taloja police are investigating the theft of Rs 16.18 lakh from an SBI ATM after the accused allegedly covered the surveillance cameras with black paint | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 23, 2026: An unidentified thief allegedly broke open a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in the Taloja MIDC area and decamped with Rs 16.18 lakh in cash in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused first sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras to prevent his identity from being captured before opening the machine's cash dispenser and stealing Rs 16,18,800.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am at a 24-hour SBI ATM located on the ground floor of a building owned by Harish Mhatre, next to Navnath Inn Hotel in Taloja MIDC.

Thief Sprays Paint On CCTV Cameras

According to the police, the accused entered the ATM, sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras and then opened the cash dispenser to remove the money before fleeing.

The theft came to light later in the morning when a person who visited the ATM to withdraw cash noticed the machine had been tampered with and alerted the police.

Taloja police rushed to the spot and examined the available CCTV footage. The accused was found wearing a yellow kurta and black jeans, with a red gamcha covering his face.

“The accused sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras before opening the ATM's cash dispenser and stealing Rs 16,18,800. We are examining the available evidence and working to identify and trace the accused,” a Taloja police officer said.

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Case Registered Under BNS Sections

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Sections 305, 324(4), 380 and 427 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is underway.

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