Navi Mumbai Crime: Taloja Jail Guard Arrested After Charas, Nitrazepam Tablets Worth ₹47,720 Seized Inside Prison

A prison guard posted at Taloja Central Jail was arrested after narcotic substances were allegedly recovered during a routine search | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 24: A prison guard posted at Taloja Central Jail was arrested by Kharghar police after he was allegedly found carrying narcotic substances worth Rs 47,720 inside the prison premises with the intention of supplying them to inmates, police said.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Dhanraj Shelar (24), a prison guard residing in Diva, Thane, and currently posted at Taloja Central Jail. A case has been registered against him under Sections 8(c), 20(ii)(A) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Drugs Recovered During Search

According to the FIR, the incident came to light on June 22 when Shelar reported for his day shift at the central prison. During a routine search conducted by prison authorities, officials recovered 45.92 grams of charas concealed in the left pocket of his khaki trousers.

The contraband, valued at Rs 45,920, was wrapped in black adhesive tape. Authorities also seized 36 Nitrazepam-10 tablets worth Rs 1,800 from his possession.

The total value of the seized narcotic substances was estimated at Rs 47,720. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused was allegedly carrying the drugs to supply them to inmates lodged in the prison for consumption.

Police Investigation Underway

The complaint was lodged by Devendra Madhukar Solanki, a prison havaldar attached to Taloja Central Jail. Based on his complaint, Kharghar police registered the offence in the early hours of June 23 and subsequently arrested the accused.

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"A prison guard has been arrested under the NDPS Act after narcotic substances were recovered from his possession during a search at Taloja Central Jail. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and whether any other persons were involved," a Kharghar police officer said.

The investigation is being carried out by Sub-Inspector Pradip Avhad of Kharghar Police Station.

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