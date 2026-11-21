Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has expanded its investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network following arrests and narcotics seizures across multiple locations | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 21, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested another African national from Nalasopara in connection with a major drug trafficking case registered at Taloja police station.

With the arrest of 55-year-old Peter Herman Asenga on Friday, the number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 10, including five African nationals. The police have so far seized 5 kg of mephedrone (MD) and 800 grams of cocaine during the investigation.

Nalasopara Link Traced In Drug Network

The latest arrest came around noon on Friday after the police traced another link in the drug supply chain to Nalasopara. According to the police, Asenga allegedly played an important role in supplying narcotics to the network.

The case dates back to last month, when the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a Nigerian national with a consignment of drugs worth crores of rupees during a raid in the Rohinjan area of Taloja.

While investigating the backward linkages of the network, the police conducted a subsequent raid in the Diva-Mumbra area and arrested two more African nationals.

Drugs Worth ₹2.20 Crore Seized

During these operations, the police seized 2 kg and 18 grams of MD and 316.5 grams of cocaine, collectively valued at ₹2.20 crore. Further raids at different locations led to the arrest of four more accused allegedly involved in the trafficking network.

"The investigation has revealed the involvement of multiple links in the drug supply chain. We are tracing the source of the narcotics, the supply and distribution channels, and identifying other people associated with the network," said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Also Watch:

The police are now probing the wider network to identify other suppliers and distributors involved in the trafficking racket.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/