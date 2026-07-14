Navi Mumbai Crime: Rabale MIDC Police Solve 11-Month-Old Airoli Murder Case, 2 Arrested For Alleged Conspiracy

Rabale MIDC Police arrested two accused after allegedly cracking an 11-month-old murder case and launched a search for the victim's remains | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 13, 2026: In a major breakthrough, the Rabale MIDC Police have solved an 11-month-old murder case in Airoli, uncovering a chilling conspiracy in which a woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover before dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a forest to erase all evidence.

Couple Arrested In Murder Case

The accused, identified as Sunita Kushwaha (40) and her alleged lover, Rahul Dashrath Prajapati (30), have been arrested for the murder of Baliram Suryanath Kushwaha (50).

A local court has remanded both to seven days of police custody. Investigators have also launched a search operation in the Gavli Dev hill area to recover the victim's remains.

According to the police investigation, Baliram, who lived in Yadav Nagar with his wife and two children, had objected to Sunita's alleged extramarital relationship with Rahul, an autorickshaw driver from Ghansoli. As opposition from Baliram intensified, the couple allegedly conspired to eliminate him.

Police said the accused first sent the couple's two children to their aunt's house for two days. On the night of August 9, 2025, they allegedly strangled Baliram while he was asleep and then slit his throat with a sharp knife to ensure his death.

To conceal the crime, the duo allegedly dismembered the body inside the house into three parts—the head, torso and legs. The body parts were wrapped separately in sacks and bedsheets, loaded into Rahul's autorickshaw and dumped at three different locations in the dense forest near Gavli Dev under the cover of darkness.

Investigation Uncovered Conspiracy

Following the murder, Sunita allegedly rented out the family's house in Yadav Nagar and shifted to Ghansoli with her children, where she began living with Rahul.

The murder remained hidden for months until Baliram's brother visited from their native village and questioned his whereabouts. Sunita allegedly claimed that Baliram had left home after a domestic dispute. Unsatisfied with the explanation, the family lodged a missing person complaint with the Rabale MIDC Police in April 2026.

During the investigation, police discovered that both accused had changed their mobile phones and SIM cards after Baliram's disappearance. However, scrutiny of call detail records (CDRs) revealed that Rahul remained in constant contact only with Sunita through multiple phone numbers. Police also noticed contradictions in Sunita's statements during repeated questioning.

The inconsistencies prompted police to interrogate the duo separately. During sustained questioning, both allegedly confessed to the murder and disclosed how they disposed of the body.

Search For Victim's Remains

Police have now begun an extensive search in the Gavli Dev forest to recover the victim's skeletal remains. However, officers said the passage of nearly 11 months has made the recovery operation particularly challenging.

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"We initially treated the case as a missing person complaint, but sustained technical analysis and interrogation exposed several inconsistencies. Scientific evidence and sustained investigation ultimately led to the accused confessing to the crime. Efforts are underway to recover the victim's remains, and further investigation is in progress," a Rabale MIDC Police officer said.

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