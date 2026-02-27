Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Seize 12.91 Kg Hydro Ganja Worth ₹12.91 Crore Near Vashi Railway Station, 3 Arrested

Navi Mumbai Police display 12.910 kg of hydroponic ganja seized from a car near Vashi Railway Station during an early morning operation | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 27: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Navi Mumbai Police seized 12.910 kg of high-grade hydro ganja worth Rs 12.91 crore and arrested three alleged traffickers during an operation near Vashi Railway Station in the wee hours of Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off that narcotics would be delivered in a car near the station, a team from Vashi Police Station laid a trap between CIDCO Exhibition Centre and Rajasthan Bhavan around 5 am on February 26.

A suspicious Hyundai Aura car (MH-50-L-6990) was intercepted, and upon searching the vehicle, police found the contraband concealed inside a trolley bag. The hydro ganja and the car were seized.

Three arrested under NDPS Act

The accused have been identified as Shyam Shivkumar Banwani (45), a resident of Ulhasnagar, and Sandeep Dilip Patil (35) and Aniket Sunil Telangi (27), both residents of Parvati, Pune.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at Vashi Police Station, and all three have been placed under arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said, “This is a significant seizure of high-quality hydroponic ganja intended for illegal distribution. We are investigating the source of the contraband and identifying the intended recipients. Further arrests in the supply chain are likely.”

Operation led by senior officers

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Pankaj Dahane, Assistant Commissioner of Police Adinath Budhwant, Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar and Police Inspector (Crime) Jahangir Mulani.

The detection team included Assistant Police Inspector Satyawan Bile, Sub-Inspector Babasaheb Sangale, Kashinath Narale, Vaibhav Rupvate and police personnel Awhad, Waringe, Shinde and Bhoi.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the origin and network behind the seized consignment.

