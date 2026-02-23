Navi Mumbai Crime: Father Arrested For 'Selling' His 2 Minor Daughters Into Sex Trafficking In CBD Belapur

Father Arrested For 'Selling' His 2 Minor Daughters Into Sex Trafficking In Navi Mumbai |

Two minor sisters, aged 16 and 14, were rescued from an alleged sex trafficking racket in CBD Belapur after their own father reportedly pushed them into prostitution for money, following a raid by the Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.

Decoy Operation Conducted

Acting on specific information about a broker supplying minor girls for commercial sexual exploitation, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell conducted a decoy operation on February 20 night and apprehended the accused along with the victims near Hotel in Sector 11, CBD Belapur. The investigation later is the biological father of the girls and had allegedly handed them over to the broker out of greed.

Broker Identified, Modus Operandi

According to police, the arrested broker has been identified as Harish Vikas Chhari (27), a resident of Koparkhairane. Officials had received inputs that Chhari was procuring minor girls for prostitution and, since the girls were underage and could not gain hotel entry, he would allegedly deliver them to locations as per the client's convenience. Police also learnt that deals were being struck for as high as Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.7 lakh per girl, with photographs being shown to prospective customers.

Trap Laid By Police

Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit contacted the accused through a decoy customer and asked him to bring the girls on the night of February 20. Around 10.45 pm, the broker arrived at the designated spot with the two minors, following which the police team swooped in and rescued the girls while taking him into custody.

Father’s Role Suspected

During the probe, police found that the girl's father had allegedly pushed both into flesh trade. "We suspect that the father had pushed them into this around three months back. The girls originally hail from Rajasthan," Ghorpade said.

Case Registered, Hunt On

A case has been registered at the CBD police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The broker has been remanded to police custody till February 23, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding father.

Further Investigation Underway

The case is now being further investigated by CBD Belapur police. "We are trying to get more information about the father of the girls and trying to trace him," senior police inspector Arun Pawar from CBD Belapur police station said.