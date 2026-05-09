Navi Mumbai Crime: Panvel Police Solve ₹1.5 Crore Tata Projects Theft Case Within 6 Hours, 3 Arrested

Panvel police recover stolen Tata Projects materials and cash after cracking the ₹1.5 crore theft case within hours | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, May 9: Panvel City Police solved a Rs 1.5 crore theft of materials belonging to Tata Projects Limited, stored on railway land, within six hours, arresting three accused and recovering stolen property and cash worth Rs 1.6 crore.

The police recovered 100 per cent of the stolen material and also exposed the involvement of an insider in the case.

Theft reported from railway project site

The theft took place on April 28 from a site in Karanjade Sector-1, where Tata Projects Limited had stored construction materials for a railway bridge project on railway premises.

Unknown persons had stolen materials worth Rs 1.5 crore from the location.

Special teams formed for investigation

After a case was registered at Panvel City Police Station, special teams were formed under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray.

Acting on technical analysis, intelligence inputs and local inquiries, the police arrested three accused within six hours and recovered the entire stolen material in the following days.

Company supervisor among accused

During the investigation, the main accused was identified as Vijaykumar Babulal Verma, a supervisor with the company, who allegedly instigated the theft and facilitated the crime.

He had reportedly taken Rs 10 lakh from the co-accused in return. The police later recovered the cash amount from his residence.

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Police cite technical inputs in breakthrough

“We were able to crack the case within six hours using technical inputs and local intelligence. The entire stolen property has been recovered and further investigation is underway,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhausaheb Dhole.

A total of Rs 1.6 crore worth of property, including Rs 1.5 crore in stolen materials and Rs 10 lakh in cash, has been seized, police said.

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