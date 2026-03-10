Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Central Railway Engineer, 2 Others In ₹40.54 Crore Tender Bribery Case; Cash And Jewellery Worth ₹1.47 Crore Seized

CBI arrests a Central Railway electrical distribution engineer and two private persons in a ₹40.54 crore tender bribery case, seizing cash and jewellery worth ₹1.47 crore during searches | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chief electrical distribution engineer, Central Railway, and two private persons in an alleged bribery case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the award of a tender, valued at Rs 40.54 crore, awarded to a private company.

Searches were conducted at five locations, including in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Karjat, at the premises of the accused persons and the agency has seized cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.47 crore in the case, agency officials said on Tuesday.

Three arrested in bribery case

The arrested persons have been identified as Ramesh Kumar Chauve, Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer, Central Railway, and private persons Anshul Varma and Kanay Varma.

According to the agency, the CBI registered the instant case against Chauve, a 2004 batch officer of the Indian Railway Services of Electrical Engineers, working as Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer, Central Railway, and others on Monday.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the award of a tender valued at Rs 40.54 crore, awarded to a private company. The accused chief electrical distribution engineer acted in connivance with stakeholders of the private company in the award of the tender and demanded a bribe amount of Rs 40 lakh, that is 1% of the tender value.

CBI trap leads to arrest

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused chief electrical distribution engineer Chauve after he allegedly accepted a bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh from the private person.

The CBI recovered the bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh from the accused’s office chamber, following which Chauve and two private persons, Anshul Varma and Kanay Varma, were arrested.

Also Watch:

Cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.47 crore seized

"Searches were conducted at five locations, including in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Karjat, at the premises of the accused persons. During searches at the premises of the accused chief electrical distribution engineer Chauve, Rs 90.79 lakh in cash and gold jewellery of 241.30 grams, silver jewellery of 2577 grams amounting to Rs 42.52 lakh and other documents of investments were recovered. Further, from the accused’s office chamber more cash amounting to Rs 3.85 lakh was also recovered, the total seizure being worth Rs 1.47 crore. Besides these, other incriminating documents were also recovered during the searches," said a CBI official.

