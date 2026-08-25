Navi Mumbai Crime: Panvel Police Arrest Employee Within 48 Hours For Allegedly Fleeing With ₹66.62 Lakh Gold

Panvel Police traced and arrested a jewellery shop employee in Solapur after he allegedly fled with six gold bars entrusted to him for purity testing | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, August 25, 2026: A 20-year-old employee was arrested from Solapur district within 48 hours after allegedly fleeing with 666.23 grams of gold worth Rs 66.62 lakh from a jewellery shop in Panvel. Panvel City Police also recovered all six gold bars from the accused.

The accused, Shubham Manaji Khilare, was employed at Swaroop Refinery Jewellers in Panvel. On August 20, the shop owner handed him six gold bars weighing 666.23 grams for purity testing.

However, Khilare allegedly failed to return to the shop and fled with the gold. His mobile phone was subsequently switched off, following which the owner approached the police.

A case was registered against Khilare under Section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police Track Accused To Solapur

“Considering the value of the gold and the seriousness of the offence, we immediately formed multiple teams and began tracing the accused through CCTV footage and technical investigation. His movements were tracked to Solapur, following which our team reached his native village and arrested him. All six gold bars have been recovered,” said Senior Police Inspector Bala Kumbhar of Panvel City Police.

During the investigation, police found that Khilare had travelled by train and alighted at Kurduwadi in Solapur district. The police subsequently traced him to Khilarwadi village in Sangola taluka, where he was taken into custody. The six gold bars weighing 666.23 grams were recovered from his possession.

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Police Team Conducts Operation

Assistant Police Inspector Abhijit Patil, Police Sub-Inspectors Hazrat Pathan and Kiran Raut, along with police personnel Avinash Ganthade, Yogesh Divekar, Amol Patil, Sandesh Mhatre, Mithun Bhosale, Kiran Karad, Somnath Mhatre and Shashikant Kakad participated in the operation.

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