NMMC suspends junior medical officer Dr Saurabh Borse after a woman files a molestation complaint | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 24, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday suspended a junior medical officer accused of demanding sexual favours from a 42-year-old woman who had approached the civic-run Shri Ram Tanu Mata Bal Hospital in Turbhe for treatment.

The APMC police have registered a case of molestation against the doctor, identified as Dr Saurabh Borse, following the woman's complaint. The civic administration has also initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter, with further action to be decided based on its findings.

Doctor Allegedly Demanded Sexual Favours

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 14 when the woman, who was suffering from cold and cough, visited the hospital at around 11 am for treatment. She approached Dr Borse for a medical examination.

However, instead of examining her, the doctor allegedly held her hand and offered her Rs 5,000 while demanding sexual favours. Shocked by his conduct, the woman left the hospital and subsequently approached the APMC police station to lodge a complaint.

NMMC Initiates Departmental Inquiry

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rajesh Mhatre of the NMMC said that the civic administration had received several internal complaints against the doctor in the past as well.

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"Dr Borse has been suspended with effect from Monday. There had been several internal complaints against him, and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated. Further action will be decided based on the findings of the inquiry," Dr Mhatre said.

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