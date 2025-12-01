 Navi Mumbai Crime News: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Farm Hut In Mahad; Neighbour Arrested
Navi Mumbai Crime News: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Farm Hut In Mahad; Neighbour Arrested

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
A representative image scene | Fpj photo

A 75-year-old woman from Nate village in Mahad was found murdered in her farm hut on November 28. Police have arrested her 24-year-old neighbour under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The accused, Abhijit Mahesh Ambawale, allegedly strangled Lilavati Rajaram Balkawade with the intention of stealing her gold ornaments and mobile phone.

Missing Valuables Trigger Police Action

Police began the investigation after receiving inputs from a confidential informant. A special team from the Local Crime Branch visited the spot and confirmed that valuables were missing from the scene, strengthening the suspicion of robbery.

Technical Surveillance Leads to Accused

Technical surveillance and discreet inquiry pointed towards Ambawale, who lived close to the victim. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the murder to repay money borrowed from friends, officers said.

“Preliminary investigation shows the accused acted out of greed and financial distress. He has admitted to the crime,” a senior Raigad police official said.

Case Registered Under BNS Provisions

A case has been registered under:

BNS Section 103(1): Murder involving preparation/attempt

BNS Section 309(4): Robbery causing death

BNS Section 311: Causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information

The investigation is being supervised by Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare, and Police Inspector Milind Khopde.

Accused in Police Custody

Ambawale has been taken into police custody for further investigation.

